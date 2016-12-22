Asian shares slip in thin trade

Tokyo — Asian shares struggled on Thursday after a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, with investors looking to US economic data later in the day for potential catalysts even as markets started winding down ahead of the holidays.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan erased early modest gains and slipped 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index was down 0.2%.

US stocks, which have been on a tear since the November 8 election on bets that the incoming administration of Donald Trump will embark on growth-stimulating policies, pulled back from the record highs logged in the previous session.

"There weren’t any major market-making data points coming out, and I think that’s why the markets are kind of taking a breather," said Jennifer Vail, head of fixed income research at US Bank Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon.

Later on Thursday, the US will release a third revision of US third-quarter GDP data.

"It could be a volatile day if it comes in either substantially stronger or substantially weaker," she said.

Durable goods orders for November and weekly initial jobless claims were also scheduled to be released.

Thin liquidity could also amplify moves, with many investors already departing ahead of this weekend’s Christmas holiday.

Markets in Tokyo will be closed on Friday for the Japanese Emperor’s birthday.

The dollar was flat on the day against its Japanese counterpart at ¥117.58, below its 10-and-a-half-month high of ¥118.66 touched on December 15.

The euro was up 0.2% at $1.0438, struggling to pull away from Tuesday’s low of $1.0352, which was the single currency’s deepest nadir since January 2003 as it came under pressure from the ascendant dollar and the fear over Italy’s bank crunch.

Troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to burn through about €11bn of liquidity more quickly than previously forecast, an updated document on the bank’s website showed on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.1% to 102.940, as investors stepped back after its rise to a 14-year peak of 103.650 earlier this week.

"There’s a lot of year-end book-closing and position-squaring, and less in terms of data and events to go on," said Mitul Kotecha, head of forex strategy at Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore.

"So all of that suggests we might see more consolidation going through the year-end," he said.

Crude oil prices firmed after facing pressure overnight by a report showing a surprise build in US crude inventories last week, as well as news that Libya expects to boost production over the next few months.

But the contract roll for front-month US crude to the higher-priced February from lower-priced January pushed US crude up about 0.5%. It was last up 0.3% at $52.65 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.4% to $54.65.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,130.40/oz, bolstered as the US dollar retreated from this week’s highs.

