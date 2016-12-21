Markets

SA’s futures lower as JSE turns negative in afternoon trade and Dow opens lower

21 December 2016 - 18:43 PM Staff Writer
The JSE. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

South African futures ended Wednesday lower as risk-off trade pushed the JSE and US and European markets into the red.

The all share closed 0.93% higher at 50,343.20 points, underpinned by financial and property shares. Financials rose 0.86%, industrials 1% and the property index 1.76%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.07% in late morning trade, while major European markets were all slightly negative.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had dropped 0.41% to 44,200 points, with 19,228 contracts traded from 20,366 on Monday.

