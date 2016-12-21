MARKET WRAP: Rand a little firmer as JSE joins big bourses in weakening

After spending the morning in positive territory, the JSE dropped throughout the afternoon as European markets and the Dow headed south and the rand stayed slightly firmer with the dollar losing ground.

On Tuesday, the dollar hit its highest level in 14 years against a basket of currencies after the US Federal Reserve’s signal that it was entering an interest rate-hiking phase. Donald Trump’s election is expected to result in tax cuts and more infrastructure spending.

The JSE all share closed 0.36% lower at 50,163.9 points with the top 40 giving up 0.44%. Platinums fared worst as the index lost 0.94% while resources dropped 0.72%. The gold index added 1.03%.

The weaker dollar benefited the rand, which was at R13.9417 to the dollar at 6.20pm, from R13.991 late on Tuesday.

Local long-dated bonds were flat in late trade as the continued strengthening of the rand against the dollar was partly offset by firmer oil prices. At 6.22pm, the R186, which matures in 2026, was unchanged at 8.970%.

South African futures ended lower as the JSE weakened along with US and European markets.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had fallen 0.41% to 44,200 points with 19,228 contracts traded from 20,366 on Tuesday.

With Charlotte Mathews and Pericles Anetos