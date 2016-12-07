Rand trades firmer despite poor economic growth and ahead of ECB

The rand had strengthened against major global currencies by midday on Wednesday, a day after the release of disappointing third-quarter GDP data.

At 11.27am, the rand was at R13.5559/$ from Tuesday’s R13.6500. It was at R14.5427 to the euro from R14.6296 and R17.1223 to the pound from R17.3055.

The euro was at $1.0716 from $1.0728.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said this move by the local currency was "head-scratching" but, when looking across markets, the timing was coincidental as most emerging-market currencies also rallied.

The economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the third quarter — a seasonally adjusted and annualised 0.2% — after a 3.3% acceleration in the second quarter. GDP for the first quarter had contracted 1.2%.

Expectations were growth of between 0.3% and 0.6% during the third quarter.

The outcome of the European Central Bank committee meeting on Thursday in Frankfurt will be key for markets.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Celeste Fauconnier said volatility could be expected around the time of the announcement, no matter what the decision was.

"This consensus outcome would not justify any sustained moves in the rand in either direction," she said.