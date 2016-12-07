Oil prices slip on doubts that output cut will end global oversupply

London — Oil prices slipped on Wednesday on doubts that promised production cuts by oil cartel Opec and Russia would be deep enough to end a supply overhang, which has weighed on the markets for more than two years.

North Sea Brent crude was down 30c a barrel at $53.63 by 8.40am GMT. US light crude was down 35c at $50.58 a barrel.

Oil prices surged as much as 19% after Opec and Russia announced last week that they would cut production in 2017 in an effort to prop up markets.

But doubts have emerged over whether the planned cuts would be big enough to rebalance the market.

Since the deal was announced, both Opec and Russia had reported record production, and output elsewhere was also resilient.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday it expected domestic crude oil production for 2016 and 2017 to fall less than previously expected.

"Investors are torn between hopes that producers will cut enough production to balance supply and demand, and fears that they won’t," said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Opec and nonOpec oil producers meet at the weekend in Vienna to agree on details of the output cut, which targets an overall reduction of about 1.5-million barrels per day.

Opec member Nigeria, exempt from the cuts, said on Wednesday it hoped to boost its oil production to 2.1-million barrels per day in January, up from 1.9-million barrels per day now.

"We will see whether belief in the (Opec production) deal will hold," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "There is a big discrepancy right now between expectations, perception and reality."

Despite widespread scepticism, many analysts a more balanced oil market is likely to be seen in 2017.

"Oil markets are on track to tighten over 2017, which will be accelerated by Opec’s decision to reduce production alongside nonOpec countries," said BMI Research. "If effectively implemented, we expect the global oil market will return to balance in quarter one 2017." Oil production has been outpacing consumption by 1-million to 2-million barrels per day since late 2014.

As a result of a more balanced market next year, BMI said that "the average annual oil price will be higher in 2017 than in 2016, with Brent at $55 per barrel for the year". The average 2016 Brent price has so far been $44.47 per barrel.

Reuters