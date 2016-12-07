Oil falls amid doubt that output cut will clear glut

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Wednesday on the persistent doubt a planned crude production cut led by oil cartel Opec and Russia would be deep enough to end a supply overhang that has dogged markets for more than two years.

International Brent crude oil futures were trading at $53.69 a barrel at 1.31am GMT, down 24c, or 0.45%, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 19c, or 0.37%, at 50.74 a barrel.

Oil prices shot up as much as 19% after Opec and Russia last week announced they would jointly cut production next year in an attempt to prop up markets.

However, doubts have since emerged about whether the planned cuts will be big enough to end oversupply as both Opec and Russia have since reported record production.

"With both Russia and Opec producing at record amounts, the market is scratching its head about how both blocs will manage to comply with the Vienna production cut targets. The point is valid, as the more Opec and Russia produce, the higher the starting point will be to have to cut from," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

Reuters