MARKET WRAP: JSE follows markets higher

South African markets were given a boost on Wednesday as their Asian counterparts made good gains early in the day with European bourses following suit later on.

All of the JSE, rand and bonds were stronger throughout the day with metal prices adding to the momentum as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to announce an extension to its current stimulus measures on Thursday. The market is hoping for another six months of quantitative easing.

The JSE all share closed 1.10% higher at 49,476.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.19%. General retailers were up 2.01% and industrials gained 1%. Resources firmed 1.67%, platinums 1.55% and the gold index 0.42%. The South African listed property index closed 0.98% higher.

The gains in resources came on firmer metal prices, with gold having risen 0.75% to $1,178.54/oz in early evening trade and platinum up 1.55% to $949.16/oz. Silver and iron ore added the upsurge, adding 2.59% and 1.27% respectively. Iron ore is now up more than 27% in the year to date as demand from China continues to increase.

Among individual shares, BHP Billiton rose 2.57% to R231.81 and Anglo American 2.28% to R210.50.

Sasol was up 0.77% to R369.33.

In the banking sector, FirstRand lifted 1.36% to R52 but Standard Bank shed 0.83% to R147.49.

Sanlam ended the day 2.24% higher at R60.77 after reporting total new business volumes were up 11% to R195bn for the 10 months to end-September compared with the same period in 2015.

Among retailers, Truworths rose 3.56% to R76.25, TFG 3.01% to R153.50 and Woolworths 2.23% to R64.20.

Steinhoff rocketed 9.50% to R69.75. The group earlier reported a 12.5% rise in operating profit to €327m in the three months to September, as revenue grew 12% to €3.4bn.

Coronation Fund Managers was 3.72% lower at R68.83.

At 6.47pm the rand was at R13.54/$ from Wednesday’s R13.65/$. At the same time the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.83% from 8.93% previously.

The local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index added 1.22% on the day to 43,051 points, with 28,497 contracts traded from 34,559 on Tuesday.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Matthew Stevens