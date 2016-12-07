JSE bounces back as miners lead the pack

The JSE bounced back in early morning trade on Wednesday in broad-based gains led by miners and retailers following renewed overnight gains on the Dow and stronger Asian markets.

The Dow closed 0.18% higher on Tuesday following strong performances from financial and telecommunication stocks.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.74% and the Hang Seng added 0.48%. Commodity prices and Brent crude were marginally weaker in early trade. Gold was at $1,168/oz, down 0.13%, and platinum lost 0.53% to $929/oz.

Brent crude softened 0.28% to $53.75 a barrel.

At 9.28am the all share was 0.93% higher at 49,389.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.08%. Resources were up 1.45%, platinums 1.05%, general retailers 1.02% firmer and banks 0.91%.

Some analysts remain concerned about high valuations on the JSE, despite some pullback in the price:earnings ratios of the bigger industrial and rand hedge companies. Naspers, for example, has rerated its p:e from more than 100 a month ago to 71 at present, according to Iress data.

The average p:e of the all share is at an elevated 22.

"While the general overall structural picture for the JSE continued to be challenging, in the very short term, some technical support should emerge at current levels," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The industrial index is down 12% so far in 2016. "The index has reached the crucial technical level of August 2015 and needed to hold at this point on the chart to avert further downside sentiment," Momentum said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American was up 2.52% to R211. BHP Billiton rose 1.67% to R229.78.

Bidvest was 1.05% higher at R164.20.

Among banks, Nedbank was 1.53% higher at R230.05 and FirstRand added 0.88% to R51.75.

Short-term insurer Santam jumped 3.44% to R240.

Sanlam rose 1.77% to R60.49.

Among retailers, The Foschini Group was 1.42% higher at R151.12.

Steinhoff was up 4.35% to R66.47 after reporting quarterly revenue rose 12.1% to EUR3.4bn at end-September. Operating profit was up 12.5%.

Among property stocks, Liberty Two Degrees, which listed on Tuesday, rose 3.33% to R10.85. Resilient was 2.62% higher at R106.95 while New Europe Property Investments softened 0.58% to R150.01.

Comair dropped 2.41% to R4.05 and Taste Holdings shed 5.32% to R1.78.

Coronation Fund Managers dropped 2.43% to R69.75.