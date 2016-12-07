Markets

Futures gain as Steinhoff and Sanlam drive all share to higher close

07 December 2016 - 18:45 PM Maarten Mittner
JSE electronic board. Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
South African futures were firmer on Wednesday with a strong all-share performance after an upbeat quarterly update from Steinhoff and market-pleasing results from Sanlam.

Steinhoff leapt 9.50% to R69.75 and Sanlam rose 2.24% to R60.77.

Brent crude was 1.55% lower at $53.065 a barrel in early evening trade.

At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had added 1.22% to 43,051 points, with 28,497 contracts traded from 34,559 on Tuesday.

The all share closed 1.10% higher at 49,476.10 points, and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.19%. General retailers firmed 2.01%, industrials 1% and resources 1.67%. Platinums were up 1.55%. and SA’s property index 0.98%.

The Dow Jones industrial average marginally firmer, up 0.09%, soon after its opening.

European markets made good gains with the FTSE 100 up 1.59%, the Paris CAC 40 0.89% and Germany’s Dax 1.58% with the European Central Bank expected to announce an extension to stimulus measures on Thursday.

