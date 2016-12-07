Bonds firmer despite slow economic growth

The South African bond market was slightly firmer on Wednesday afternoon following Tuesday’s successful government bond auction. This was despite disappointing quarterly GDP data.

Rand Merchant Bank’s John Cairns said although the GDP figures hurt the benchmark R186, which was bid at 8.91%, foreign investors continued to return.

SA’s economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the third quarter. Statistics SA reported a seasonally adjusted and annualised 0.2%, below the 0.3%-0.6% that markets expected. Growth in the second quarter came in at 3.3% quarter on quarter.

At 3.42pm the R186 was bid at 8.84% from Tuesday’s 8.93% and the R207 was bid at 8.05% from 8.16% previously.

The rand, which the bond market usually tracks, was at R13.5710 to the dollar from R13.6500.

The benchmark 10-year US treasury was firmer at 2.3689% from 2.3887%.