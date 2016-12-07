Australian GDP shock may help JSE on Wednesday
The JSE is likely to rebound on Wednesday, judging from stock exchanges trading ahead of its opening.
The JSE’s all share index closed 1.56% lower on Tuesday following disappointing third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.2%, undershooting the economists’ consensus of about 0.6%.
Australia on Wednesday morning reported a shock 0.5% contraction in its third quarter GDP — the country’s first negative GDP number since the first quarter of 2011. Economists had expected the economy to grow about 0.3%.
The GDP announcement caused the Australian dollar to weaken against other currencies, with the rand strengthening 0.23% to R10.16/A$ on Wednesday morning.
But the weaker currency boosted Australian miners, sending Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index up 0.9%. BHP Billiton gained 1.02% to A$25.74. BHP closed 3.81% down at R226 on the JSE on Tuesday.
The Euro Stoxx 50 index closed 1.57% higher on Tuesday as focus turned away from last Sunday’s Italian referendum to Thursday’s European Central Bank monetary policy decision. The European Central Bank is expected to announce a six months extension of its asset purchase programme.
Tokyo and Hong Kong took their cue from Europe, with the Topix index up 0.66% and the Hang Seng index up 0.35%.
Sanlam is scheduled to release its operational update on Wednesday for its 2106 financial year which ends December.
Please login or register to comment.