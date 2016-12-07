Asian shares edge higher as markets turn their attention to ECB

Tokyo — Asian shares edged up on Wednesday as investors covered short positions in European equities as they pondered the ramifications of Italy’s referendum and looked to the upcoming policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB).

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4%. The Australian market rose despite the data showing the economy contracted in the third quarter. While rate futures imply scant chance of another rate cut in the next few months, all thought of a hike has also vanished.

The MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets rose to its highest level in almost two months.

"After the Brexit and the US election, I think financial markets have learnt that even if they see a result that is not necessarily in line with their values, markets will quickly recover as its economic impact is either negligible or will take time to appear," said Tatsushi Maeno, senior strategist at Okasan Asset Management.

Maeno was referring to Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s resignation soon after suffering a resounding defeat in a referendum over constitutional reform, leaving the eurozone’s third-largest economy in political limbo.

Among the biggest winners during the past 24 hours were Italian shares, which rose 4.2% to five-and-a-half-month highs while French shares rose to 11-month highs.

Italian banks, at the centre of markets’ focus, saw their shares rising 9.0% for their biggest rally in five months on Tuesday, which investors largely attributed to short-covering.

The rally came despite the fear that the political vacuum could jeopardise a rescue plan for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country’s third-largest lender and rated the weakest in European stress tests earlier this year.

Italian government bond yield also fell to three-week lows as focus turned to the expectation the ECB would contain any financial-market fallout when it meets on Thursday.

The ECB is expected to change the terms of its asset-purchase programme to alleviate a shortage of bonds and to extend the programme beyond its current end date in March 2017.

The euro fetched $1.0717, slipping from Monday’s half-month high of $1.0797 but still well above 20-month lows of $1.0505 touched in the wake of Italy’s referendum.

"We expect the ECB to extend its asset purchase programme by six months, which I believe is in line with market expectations. But if there is any sign of tapering, that should boost the euro, given that there are still big short positions in the currency," said Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase Bank.

The euro also got some support as the dollar’s rally since the US presidential election has lost steam.

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies has fallen about 1.5% from its 13-and-a-half-year peak hit on November 24.

Against the yen, the dollar stood at ¥114.11, below its nine-and-a-half-month high of ¥114.83 set last week.

The Australian dollar fell half a cent after data showed the economy shrank for the first time in more than five years as businesses, consumers and government all cut back on spending, an unexpected blow that will challenge policy makers’ optimism for growth.

Oil prices steadied after having eased on Tuesday for the first time since oil cartel Opec agreed on November 30 to cut output.

Data showing record high production in the producer group fed scepticism that it would be able to reduce supply.

US crude futures fell traded at $50.96 a barrel, off Monday’s high of $52.42. But they are still up more than 12% from just before the Opec reached its first output cut agreement since 2008.

