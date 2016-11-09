Rand recovers somewhat after tumbling earlier as global risk aversion set in

The rand regained some lost ground against the dollar at midday on Wednesday after tumbling about 65c against the dollar, in line with other emerging-market currencies, following the shock victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

Market shockwaves subsided after Hillary Clinton conceded the US election to Trump, and Trump made a conciliatory victory speech, saying he would like to heal divisions in the US. Trump said growth in the economy and infrastructure construction would be a major priority during his presidency.

The prospect of a Trump presidency caught markets off guard. The Mexican peso plummeted 13% and the dollar was sharply weaker against the Japanese yen and euro. Safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc, as well as gold, firmed on the Trump victory.