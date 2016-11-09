Trump win pushes JSE lower but gold miners win big

Banks suffered most from the shock of a Donald Trump US presidential victory. The JSE’s banking index fell nearly 3%, led by FirstRand, which fell 3.3% to R50, followed by Standard Bank, which fell 3.4% to R146.

The Coreshares S&P 500 exchange-traded fund, which started trading on the JSE a few days ago fell 2.53% to R28.12 ahead of the opening of US markets.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said before the news of Trump’s victory that his presidency would inject a much higher level of uncertainty into markets initially, with higher levels of inconsistency and a relatively sharp spike in volatility anticipated.

US yields were likely to drop as the Federal open market committee would probably now stand pat on rates in December, the analysts said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American fell 1.89% to R184.94 and BHP Billiton gave back 1.7% to R202.50.

Sasol was down 1.42% at R366.47 on a weaker oil price with Brent crude shedding 0.96% to $45.43 a barrel in early morning trade.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 9.94% to R195.16 and Harmony surged 10.74% to R46.50.

FirstRand fell 3.65% to R49.87 and Investec Plc lost 3.23% to R80.91.