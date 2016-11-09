JSE turns positive as world markets accept reality of Donald Trump

The JSE staged a comeback at lunchtime on Thursday as sentiment improved, after taking a big knock earlier as Republican candidate Donald Trump’s victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the US presidential race was confirmed.

The all share index rose 0.32% to 50,862 points, after a plunge of more than 2% earlier in the day.

The prospect of a Trump presidency caught investors by surprise, sending world markets into a spin resembling that following the UK’s Brexit vote in June.

"It’s been a dramatic day in terms of market swings, and I suspect that volatility will continue in the foreseeable future," Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke said.

Europe’s main markets pared sharp losses at midday, as did the US stock futures, suggesting that investors were beginning to embrace the reality of the Trump presidency.

The price of gold, which earlier shot up more than 4% to highs of $1,336.81 per ounce on safe-haven demand, pared gains. The move, along with a sharply weaker rand, played out favourably for gold stocks.

Banks and retailers came off the day’s lows, but were still deeper into negative territory, thanks to a weaker rand that fell to lows of R13.81 to dollar.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American rebounded 5.15% to R198.22 and BHP Billiton gained 7.27% to R220.97.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 6.19% to R188.50 and Gold Fields surged 6.83% to R58.31.

FirstRand fell 2.34% to R50.55 and Barclays Africa lost 2.48% to R155.98.