JSE to join Trump election shock dive

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 crashed nearly 5% and the rand weakened nearly 4% as Donald Trump appeared to be edging towards victory on Wednesday morning.

Fear of a Trump victory sent Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down more than 2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down nearly 3%.

In key swing state Florida, with 99.5% of votes counted, Trump was leading Hillary Clinton 49.1% to 47.7%. In Ohio with 85.5% of votes counted, Trump was leading 52.7% against Clinton’s 42.9%. In North Carolina with 95.25 of votes counted, Trump was ahead 51.3% to Clinton’s 46%.

In Michigan with 62.6% of the votes counted, Trump was narrowly leading with 47.9% to Clinton’s 47%.

As stocks dived, spot gold rose 3.3% to $1,318/oz while oil tumbled 2.6% to $44.69 a barrel.

Events scheduled for the JSE on Wednesday include interim results from furniture chain Lewis and aluminium window frame maker Mazors.

Platinum miner Northam is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Lewis warned shareholders in a trading statement on October 21 that it expected to report on Wednesday that headline earnings per share for the six months to end-September fell between 35% and 45%.

Excluding new stores, sales fell 9.2%. Including new stores, sales were flat. Total revenue declined by 2% mainly as a result of a 4% decline in other revenue, the trading statement said.

Mazors said in a trading statement on October 21 it expected to report on Wednesday headline earnings per share for the six months to end-August grew between 42% and 56%.