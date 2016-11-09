Gold surges as investors take cover

London — Gold prices jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday as US Republican nominee Donald Trump prevailed over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House, prompting a dive in stocks and the dollar as investors bolted for safety.

Prices cut gains to dip below $1,300/oz as wider markets stabilised after a conciliatory victory speech from Trump but remained 2% higher, leaving the metal on track for its biggest one-day rise since Britain’s shock vote to leave the EU in June.

Spot gold vaulted to a six-week high of $1,337.40/oz, up nearly 5%, and was at $1,300.80 by 9.30am GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery were up $26.90/oz at $1,301.40, having peaked at $1,338.30.

Davis Hall, head of forex and precious metals at Indosuez, said gold’s retreat suggested upside for the precious metal was limited, but that gold could still benefit from a Trump victory as the longer-term implications emerged.

"I still think stocks are going to digest this over a 10-day period, and 10 days from now stocks will be lower than they are now," he said. "If the S&P breaks 2,000, gold will be up $100."

The US yield curve moved to its widest in six months, with investors now less certain that the Federal Reserve will raise US interest rates in December.

Trump’s fiscal policies are seen increasing the country’s deficit, and so raising the cost of longer-term borrowing. Speculation has mounted that Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen may resign before the end of her term in January 2018, after Trump accused the US central bank of keeping rates low to favour incumbent President Barack Obama, and indicated that he might replace Yellen.

"The dollar is already going down, based on the uncertainty of a Trump presidency," Peterhouse Asset Management fund manager Amanda van Dyke said. "Gold is going to increase by 5%-10% over the next few days ... the devaluation of the dollar will be correspondingly taken up by the gold price.

"Right now there’s over an 80% consensus of a US rate rise in December," she added. "That might change because of this."

Governments from Asia to Europe reacted with stunned disbelief to Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, while populists hailed the result as a triumph of the people over a failed political establishment.

Spot silver was at $18.65/oz, up 1.6%, having risen to its highest since October 3 at $18.996/oz.

Platinum was 0.1% higher at $1,003.31/oz, while palladium was up 0.1% at $663.40.

