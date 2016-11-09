Markets

Donald Trump gives gold its biggest rally since Brexit

Metal jumps 5% in risk-off trade as the Republican candidate leads Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House

09 November 2016 - 08:23 Manolo Serapio

Bengaluru — Gold jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday to its strongest in six weeks as investors snapped up safe havens with Republican Donald Trump leading Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House.

It marked gold’s biggest single-day gain since June 24 when it rose as much as 8% when Britain decided to leave the EU. It closed up 4.8% that day.

A Trump win, which many see could lead to economic and global uncertainty, may also push the US Federal Reserve to hold off from raising interest rates in December, further burnishing gold’s draw, analysts say.

Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including Florida and Ohio on Tuesday, opening a path to the White House for the political outsider and rattling world markets counting on a win by Clinton. The US dollar sank and stocks plummeted as investors faced the possibility of a shock win by Trump. Sovereign bonds surged and the Mexican peso went into near freefall.

Spot gold rose as much as 4.9% to $1,337.40/oz, its strongest since September 27, and was up 4.7% at $1,334.80 by 5.11am GMT.

If Trump wins "there’s more uncertainty in his platform and the direction that his policy may aim. Over the short term you may have investors flock to gold," said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager with The Private Client Group of US Bank.

US gold for December delivery was last up 4.9% at $1,336.40/oz.

US rates futures imply traders see only a 36% chance of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in December, based on Reuters data, which should support further gains in gold.

"The market turbulence that a Trump victory looks likely to bring will deter the Fed from hiking next month," said Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda.

The Fed, which had shown a strong inclination to increase rates at its policy meeting next month before Tuesday’s US vote, may opt to wait for things to settle down first, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank. "If the dust settles then the Fed may not find it necessary to renege on their inclination to hike rates sooner than later. But if market uncertainty doesn’t abate, then we are looking at very real prospects that the Fed would defer that rate hike into 2017," said Varathan.

Spot silver rose as far as $18.996/oz, its highest since October 3, and was last up 3.2% at $18.93.

Platinum rose nearly 2% and palladium was off 0.4%.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French election and Trump’s tax plans could end ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets
3.
Rand breaks through R12.90/$ as dollar remains ...
Markets
4.
Shares stand firm after French poll relief
Markets
5.
Gold falls to its lowest in almost two weeks ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.