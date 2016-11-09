Donald Trump gives gold its biggest rally since Brexit

Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including Florida and Ohio on Tuesday, opening a path to the White House for the political outsider and rattling world markets counting on a win by Clinton. The US dollar sank and stocks plummeted as investors faced the possibility of a shock win by Trump. Sovereign bonds surged and the Mexican peso went into near freefall.

Spot gold rose as much as 4.9% to $1,337.40/oz, its strongest since September 27, and was up 4.7% at $1,334.80 by 5.11am GMT.

If Trump wins "there’s more uncertainty in his platform and the direction that his policy may aim. Over the short term you may have investors flock to gold," said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager with The Private Client Group of US Bank.

US gold for December delivery was last up 4.9% at $1,336.40/oz.

US rates futures imply traders see only a 36% chance of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in December, based on Reuters data, which should support further gains in gold.

"The market turbulence that a Trump victory looks likely to bring will deter the Fed from hiking next month," said Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda.

The Fed, which had shown a strong inclination to increase rates at its policy meeting next month before Tuesday’s US vote, may opt to wait for things to settle down first, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank. "If the dust settles then the Fed may not find it necessary to renege on their inclination to hike rates sooner than later. But if market uncertainty doesn’t abate, then we are looking at very real prospects that the Fed would defer that rate hike into 2017," said Varathan.

Spot silver rose as far as $18.996/oz, its highest since October 3, and was last up 3.2% at $18.93.

Platinum rose nearly 2% and palladium was off 0.4%.

Reuters