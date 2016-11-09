Dollar, Mexican peso and stocks slump as Trump closes in on White House

“But that is not the issue. The issue is that he cannot fulfill the goals of those who are in his crazy inner circle and, at the same time, truly address the interests of those who have risen up against the Washington consensus.”

Trump was leading Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College by a tally of 265-218 just after 2am EST.

The dollar, the Mexican peso and crude oil all plunged as Trump gained ground. Both the S&P E-mini futures and Nasdaq futures slid about 5%, likely wiping trillions of dollars of value off global financial markets.

The slump in futures foreshadows a rocky start to US trading when markets open on Wednesday that could linger for weeks.

“If Trump wins, we see the S&P falling to about 2,000 initially”, from Tuesday’s close of 2140, said David R. Kotok, chairman and chief investment officer at Cumberland Advisors in Florida.

“Equities and the economy are all about confidence, which would be fragile … the path for equities should be driven by Trump, (Republican) leadership, the Fed and data — and whether they engender confidence, or not.”

Traditional safe havens such as sovereign bonds, the Japanese yen and gold all rallied.

Emerging markets such as Mexico and companies related to them such as large US stocks with global exposure are likely to bear the brunt of panic selling, investors forecast.

The MSCI emerging markets index plummeted 2.9%, its biggest one-day drop since the June 24 Brexit shock.

Peso plunges

The Mexican peso is seen the bellwether for Trump’s chances of a victory as his policies are damaging to Mexico’s export-heavy economy. It plunged more than 13% against the dollar to a record low as early projections put the maverick candidate with no political experience ahead.

“We’d probably see a sell-off in riskier assets, in particular emerging markets assets, particularly the Mexican peso,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, DC.

“We’re seeing that play out right now and I suspect if you see a Trump win we’d be seeing a continuation of something like that.”

Many investors drew comparisons with the Brexit vote, when the British pound tumbled more than 11% and the MSCI World index dropped almost 5% in a single day as the shock outcome caught markets unaware.

World stocks clawed back those initial losses in the following weeks as buyers hunted through the wreckage for bargains, though the pound has extended losses.

“With Brexit, we had one bad day, but this is different,” said Donald Selkin, chief markets strategist at National Securities in New York.

“His tax cuts could open up a huge increase in the budget deficit and his trade sanctions could interrupt world trade. This could put us in a recession.”

Even if heavily sold global stocks attempt a rebound, gains are likely to be tempered by uncertainty over whether Trump will follow through on his aggressive campaign rhetoric with actual policies.

“A more isolationist trade policy in the US would be negative for the global economy more broadly, and especially a trade-reliant nation such as Australia,” said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec in Sydney, adding there were further risks if Trump adopted a more confrontationist policy toward China.

David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston, agreed.

“If Trump wins … there is going to be a long period of uncertainty about what policy initiatives are likely to be enacted, what is going to be the response of the Fed, how are consumers going to respond, and if business is just going to put their hands in their pockets.

“It may prove to be, ultimately, a buying opportunity if the downdraft is severe enough but I don’t expect markets will bounce back quickly either.”

AFP and Reuters