Rand edges closer to upper limit of its trading range as market bets on Clinton
The rand was supported relatively well in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, with changing sentiment suggesting it was likely to break out of its recent trading range against the dollar.
During the afternoon, the unit edged towards R13.30 to the dollar, an upside barrier.
Commentators say the market is betting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton beats Republican rival Donald Trump.
"Markets respond with volatility in times of uncertainty, but with early polls showing a lead emerging for Hillary and the Democrats, uncertainty seems slightly tamed, forcing markets higher," said Jean Hamann, portfolio manager at Korner Perspectives.
"The near-term event risk of a Donald Trump victory in our view seems to have diminished."
The rand rallied along with other emerging-market currencies such as Mexican peso, touching R13.32 against the dollar in late trade.
Sustained rand strength has tempered consumer inflation, but nonetheless is rose above the Reserve Bank’s upper target limit of 6% in September on an annualised basis.
Kaon Capital CE Luke Alers said the near-term outlook for the rand was unclear. "There will likely be pull and push factors when the election results are announced. A Clinton victory could be extremely positive for the dollar, which could hurt the rand. A Trump presidency could weaken the dollar, but may not necessarily result in rand strength because of risk aversion."
The rand has been strengthening since mid-October, driven mainly by domestic politics, including the release of the public protector’s report on state capture.
At 3.59pm, the rand was R13.3438 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.3652, R14.7363 to the euro from R14.7578 and R16.5223 to the pound from R16.5662
The euro was at $1.1045, from $1.1042.
Please login or register to comment.