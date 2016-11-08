Markets

Rand edges closer to upper limit of its trading range as market bets on Clinton

08 November 2016 - 17:40 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was supported relatively well in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, with changing sentiment suggesting it was likely to break out of its recent trading range against the dollar.

During the afternoon, the unit edged towards R13.30 to the dollar, an upside barrier.

Commentators say the market is betting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton beats Republican rival Donald Trump.

"Markets respond with volatility in times of uncertainty, but with early polls showing a lead emerging for Hillary and the Democrats, uncertainty seems slightly tamed, forcing markets higher," said Jean Hamann, portfolio manager at Korner Perspectives.

"The near-term event risk of a Donald Trump victory in our view seems to have diminished."

The rand rallied along with other emerging-market currencies such as Mexican peso, touching R13.32 against the dollar in late trade.

Rand is slightly weaker in subdued trade as US election gets going

The rand erased some gains made on Monday during a relief rally fuelled by hopes that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would prevail
Markets
5 months ago

Bonds steady as they track global markets

Rand Merchant Bank currency analyst John Cairns says the major polls have all shown Hillary Clinton ahead overall, but there is still room for a ...
Markets
5 months ago

Sustained rand strength has tempered consumer inflation, but nonetheless is rose above the Reserve Bank’s upper target limit of 6% in September on an annualised basis.

Kaon Capital CE Luke Alers said the near-term outlook for the rand was unclear. "There will likely be pull and push factors when the election results are announced. A Clinton victory could be extremely positive for the dollar, which could hurt the rand. A Trump presidency could weaken the dollar, but may not necessarily result in rand strength because of risk aversion."

The rand has been strengthening since mid-October, driven mainly by domestic politics, including the release of the public protector’s report on state capture.

At 3.59pm, the rand was R13.3438 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.3652, R14.7363 to the euro from R14.7578 and R16.5223 to the pound from R16.5662

The euro was at $1.1045, from $1.1042.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French election and Trump’s tax plans could end ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets
3.
Rand breaks through R12.90/$ as dollar remains ...
Markets
4.
Shares stand firm after French poll relief
Markets
5.
Gold falls to its lowest in almost two weeks ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand is slightly weaker in subdued trade as US election gets going
Markets

US banks prepare for Brexit-style tumult following election
World / Americas

JSE firmer as Dow surges ahead of probable Clinton victory
Markets

Bonds steady as they track global markets
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.