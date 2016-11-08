MARKET WRAP: Tuesday, November 8

The JSE ended stronger for the second day running on Tuesday, but trading was cautious after a softer opening on the Dow Jones as Americans voted for a new president.

The Dow was 0.12% down in late trade on Tuesday as the all share closed 0.79% firmer at 50.700.70.

Commerzbank analysts rated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as the market’s preferred winner as she meant "business as usual". A win for Republican Donald Trump was a risk, causing investors to buy safe-haven assets, they said.

The upward momentum in markets was likely to wane slightly over the next 48 hours, said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts. A Democratic win would create extra marginal upside on the markets, but policy inconsistency associated with a Trump victory would probably spark a sell-off of 4%-7% of riskier US assets. That would drive the S&P 500 below its 200-day moving average, they said.

Gold miners fell 1.62% as investors sold safe-haven assets and returned to riskier assets.

At the JSE’s close, gold was flat (+0.09%) at $1,282.75 an ounce from $1281.59 previously.

Sasol firmed 1.25% to R371.73, but Richemont shed 2.22% to R91.51. FirstRand jumped 4.27% to R51.76 and Standard Bank 3.29% to R151.20.

Property stocks were star performers, with Hyprop rising 2.58% to R116.69 and Growthpoint 1.67% to R25.57.

The rand firmed marginally against the dollar in cautious trade late on Tuesday. At 5.56pm the rand was R13.3356 to the dollar from R13.3652 previously. The rand was R16.5301 to the pound from R16.5662.

The euro was at $1,1049 from a previous $1,1042.

Bonds were largely unchanged. The R186 was bid at 8.655% from 8.675% previously.

Futures closed higher in line with the firmer all share. At 5.56pm the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.99% higher at 44,044 points, with 29,032 contracts traded from 34,952 contracts on Monday.

With Maarten Mittner