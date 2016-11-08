JSE closes firmer as banks and financials gain before US election outcome

The JSE ended Tuesday stronger, while global markets were trading cautiously as US voters went to the polls.

Commerzbank analysts rated Democratic Party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as the market’s preferred winner because she meant "business as usual". A win for Republican Donald Trump was a risk scenario, causing investors to buy safe-haven assets, they said.

On Monday, global market sentiment rose on the perception that a Clinton victory was less likely to create market volatility.

The upward momentum in markets was likely to wane slightly over the next 48 hours as the election progressed, said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts. A Democratic win would create extra marginal upside on the markets, while policy inconsistency associated with a Trump victory would almost certainly create a sharp sell-off of between 4% and 7% of riskier US assets. That would drive the S&P 500 below its 200-day moving average, they said.

The JSE all share closed 0.79% firmer at 50,700.70 points and the top 40 index lifted 0.81%.

The banking and financial indices gained the most, adding 3.33% and 1.92% respectively, as a firmer rand environment provided support.

Gold miners fell 1.62% as investors sold off safe-haven assets and returned to riskier assets. At the JSE’s close, gold was flat (+0.09%) at $1,282.75 per ounce from $1281.59 previously.

Oil prices were weaker on Tuesday after gaining on Monday.

Brent dipped 1.21% to $45.69 at the JSE’s close, after losing more than 8% last week due to concern about whether oil cartel Opec would curb crude output at its meeting in Vienna on November 30.

European markets showed modest gains in late trade with the UK’s FTSE 100 index up 0.22%, while the French CAC 40 was fractionally weaker, down 0.15%, and the German Dax 30 retreating 0.18%.

The Dow Jones dipped 0.12% in early morning trade.

Ashburton Investments SA strategy head Mark Appleton said a Trump victory would probably unnerve markets. "His protectionist utterings suggest that investors will adopt a risk-off approach. While the dollar usually benefits from risk-off sentiment, it is unlikely to happen this time around as there is significant foreign capital wrapped up in the dollar, given its global reserve currency status."

It was likely that the initial reaction would be a dollar sell-off in favour of safer currencies such as the Japanese yen, said Appleton. Emerging markets could also experience a sell-off, which could hurt the rand, he said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, BHP Billiton closed 1.57% firmer at R206.00 and Sasol added 1.25% to R371.73, despite lower oil prices.

ArcelorMittal fell 4.17% to R11.50 after it said in a production update on Tuesday that its flat steel production from its South African operations fell 21% in the quarter, to 712,000 tonnes, from the June quarter, and was 7.8% lower than the matching quarter in 2015.

Banking group Barclays Africa gained 3.03% to close at R159.95 after a report on Monday that South African pension fund the Public Investment Corporation was seeking approval from the South African Reserve Bank to increase its stake in Barclays Africa, from the 7% it already held.

Financial services company Sanlam gained 3.1% to R65.53.

The share price of Wallmart’s South African subsidiary, Massmart, closed flat (-0.03%) at R116.03 after it reported on Tuesday that sales for the 44 weeks to October 30, excluding new stores, was up 5.3%‚ lagging behind product inflation of 6.4%. Including new stores‚ sales grew 7.6% to R73.2bn from the corresponding 44 weeks in 2015.

Gold miners Harmony shed 2.35% to R41.99 and AngloGold Ashanti gave back 1.56% to R177.51.