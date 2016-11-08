Bonds firm slightly in line with rand as US voters head to polls

The bond market was marginally firmer late on Tuesday in quiet, range-bound trade, as investors awaited the outcome of the US presidential elections.

Emerging-market assets have been recovering since an announcement on Sunday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) would not prosecute Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for her use of a personal e-mail server during her term as secretary of state.

This was expected to boost her chances of winning the election and preventing an expected market sell-off in the event of a Donald Trump victory, NKC Research analysts said.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was 8.640% in late trade, from 8.675% on Monday. The benchmark R207 bond yielded 7.925%, from 7.940% on Monday. Bonds and the rand also strengthened on Monday due to a rebound in emerging-market sentiment as optimism grew that Clinton would win.

Government bond yields in European and US markets were stable late on Tuesday, with the US 10-year treasury note yielding 1.8210%, from 1.8271% on Monday.