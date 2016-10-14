Stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data buoy Asian stocks
TOKYO — Asian stocks and the dollar bounced on Friday, erasing some losses from the previous day, as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data eased some concern about the health of the world’s second-biggest economy.
Spread-betters forecast a slightly higher open for Britain’s FTSE, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC following a bounce in oil prices.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4% after dropping 1.1% on Thursday, when weak Chinese export numbers hit global equities, stopped a rise in US yields and halted the dollar’s advance.
The index was headed for a loss of 2.1% on the week.
Chinese data again set the tone on Friday, with September producer prices unexpectedly rising for the first time in nearly five years, while consumer inflation also beat expectations.
The producer price increase will be good news for profits and for Beijing as the government struggles to reduce a mountain of corporate debt.
South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6% and Australian stocks were flat. Shanghai dipped 0.5% while the Hang Seng rose 0.7%. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.5%. It looked set to end the week flat as investors braced for upcoming earnings reports, notably those of financials.
"Until new catalysts emerge, investors are likely to monitor both US earnings and Japan Inc’s earnings," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar index rose 0.3% to 97.774. It had climbed to a seven-week high against a basket of other major currencies earlier in the week on the growing expectation of a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The greenback, which slid Thursday to ¥103.340 on the Chinese trade data, gained 0.4% to ¥104.110, edging back towards a two-and-a-half-month peak of ¥104.635. It was on track to gain 1% on the week.
The euro slipped 0.3% to $1.1027 after seeing a two-and-a-half-month low of $1.0985 on Thursday. The common currency was en route for a 1.5% weekly loss.
Investors will have another chance to gauge whether the world’s biggest economy is ready for tighter monetary policy through US indicators due later, including September retail sales and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report.
The markets will also tune into speeches by Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen and Boston Federal Reserve president Eric Rosengren for hints about the timing of the next interest rate hike.
Elsewhere in currencies, the pound dipped 0.4% to $1.2204. It was on track to lose 1.8% this week.
Sterling kept well above the 31-year trough below $1.1500 struck last Friday during its flash crash as some fears of a "hard Brexit" ebbed, but it remained under pressure as Britain’s separation from the EU is strewn with obstacles.
The Singapore dollar hit a seven-month low after the economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter, keeping alive easing prospects even though the central bank stood pat on policy earlier in the day.
Thailand’s stocks rose 4% and the baht gained about 1% versus the dollar after the government urged the country to remain calm after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
"On the assumption that the succession goes smoothly, I would assume that foreign investor inflows will continue," said Andrew Bresler, director at Saxo Capital Markets based in Singapore.
Crude oil extended gains after bouncing overnight on a US government report showing hefty draws in diesel and petrol.
Brent crude was up 0.3% at $52.19 a barrel, having risen to a one-year peak of $53.73 on Monday on expectations for an Opec output cut.
Reuters
