Stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data buoy Asian stocks

TOKYO — Asian stocks and the dollar bounced on Friday, erasing some losses from the previous day, as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data eased some concern about the health of the world’s second-biggest economy.

Spread-betters forecast a slightly higher open for Britain’s FTSE, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC following a bounce in oil prices.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4% after dropping 1.1% on Thursday, when weak Chinese export numbers hit global equities, stopped a rise in US yields and halted the dollar’s advance.

The index was headed for a loss of 2.1% on the week.

Chinese data again set the tone on Friday, with September producer prices unexpectedly rising for the first time in nearly five years, while consumer inflation also beat expectations.

The producer price increase will be good news for profits and for Beijing as the government struggles to reduce a mountain of corporate debt.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6% and Australian stocks were flat. Shanghai dipped 0.5% while the Hang Seng rose 0.7%. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.5%. It looked set to end the week flat as investors braced for upcoming earnings reports, notably those of financials.

"Until new catalysts emerge, investors are likely to monitor both US earnings and Japan Inc’s earnings," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar index rose 0.3% to 97.774. It had climbed to a seven-week high against a basket of other major currencies earlier in the week on the growing expectation of a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.