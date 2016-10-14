Markets

Oil edges up as technical indicators attract buyers

14 October 2016 - 08:29 AM Henning Gloystein
Oil Rig. Picture Business Day
SINGAPORE — Oil prices edged up on Friday, pushed by a tighter US fuel market and as technical indicators attracted buying from financial players.

Following a dip in early trading, international Brent crude futures were trading at $52.08 a barrel at 1.49am GMT, up 5c from their previous close.

After falling below $50 a barrel on Thursday, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $50.63 a barrel, up 19c from the last close.

Traders said the US price rise was due to a tightening fuel market.

"Oil prices rose overnight despite rising stockpiles in the US, as fuel supplies in the US fell to the lowest level this year," ANZ bank said in a morning note on Friday.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop of 3.7-million barrels for distillates late on Thursday, which include diesel and heating oil, and a 1.9-million barrel decline for petrol.

However, US crude stocks rose for the first time in six weeks, swelling by 4.9-million barrels in the week to October 7 to 474-million barrels.

Outside the US, traders said that Brent prices were being supported by technical indicators, which had attracted investment from financial market participants.

"The recent breakout above key short-term resistance levels means the path of least resistance is still to the upside for oil," Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at futures brokerage Forex.com, wrote in a note.

Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao said Brent could test resistance at $52.49 a barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $53.45.

Despite the slightly higher prices on Friday, there were still factors weighing on oil markets, especially doubts that a planned oil output cut by oil cartel Opec and potentially non-Opec member Russia would be sufficient to rein in a global production overhang standing at around half a million barrels a day in excess of consumption.

"Talk of cutting output in some quarters appears to be morphing into talks of a freeze in supply. We are doubtful that Opec’s efforts, even if successful in achieving a targeted 32.5-million barrels a day in collective output, will prove sufficient to materially alter the global oil balance and deliver a substantial reduction in oil inventories," French bank BNP Paribas said in a note to clients.

Opec’s crude oil production stood at a record 33.6-million barrels a day in September.

Reuters

