Flat Friday for JSE as Chinese factory prices rise

Chinese factory prices turning to inflation from deflation for the first time in five years was cheered by markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning, helping them claw back some of Thursday’s losses.

The JSE’s all share index fell 2% on Thursday as a surprise 10% drop in Chinese exports sent global stocks down.

Chinese data again set the tone on Friday morning, this time buoying most Asian stock markets into the green thanks to higher than expected inflation figures.

China’s producer price index for September came in at 0.1% inflation from the previous year — its first rise in nearly five years, surprising economists who had expected 0.3% deflation.

Chinese consumer price index accelerated to 1.9% in September from 1.3% in August.

Rising producer price inflation is welcomed in China as it is interpreted as a sign of raising demand in a country whose factories have been battling with overcapacity leading to price cutting.

The inflation figures sent Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 0.6% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index up 0.4%.