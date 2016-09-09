Rand extends losses after ECB declines to add stimulus

THE rand continued to trade weaker against the dollar on Friday afternoon as some global investors were disappointed with the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) decision to leave its bond-buying programme unchanged on Thursday.

A slightly firmer dollar on Friday due to a possible US interest-rate increase in September also caused some rand softness.

At 3.25pm, the rand was at R14.3620 against the dollar from R14.1395 at the previous close.

It was at R16.1303 against the euro from R15.9227 previously‚ and at R19.0974 against the pound from R18.7987 previously.

The euro was at $1.1232, from $1.1261 at its last settlement.

Federal Reserve Boston president Eric Rosengren said on Friday that "a reasonable case can be made" for tightening interest rates to avoid overheating the economy, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Investors now price in a 24% chance of an interest-rate rise in September, compared with an 18% chance as of Thursday, according to Fed-fund futures tracked by CME Group, the newswire said.