Jittery Friday for JSE ahead of US jobs report

MARKETS trading ahead of the JSE on Friday morning were generally flat, giving no clear indication if the South African bourse will recover after three days of losses.

Retailer Mr Price, which plummeted 16% on Wednesday after saying its winter clothes sales had been disappointing, lost a further 8.7% on Thursday, dragging the JSE’s general retailers’ index down 2.7%.

Impala Platinum rebounded 9.5% on Thursday after plunging 7% on Wednesday. It released results showing its loss for the year to end-June narrowed to R43m from the prior year’s R4.1bn.

The Brent crude oil price was trading at under $46/barrel on Friday morning after falling 8% this week. Thursday’s 2.8% drop in the Brent crude price saw Sasol fall 1.66% to R364 per share while Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediary tracking exchange-traded note fell 3.25% to R9.83.

The rand was trading at about R14.60/$ on Friday morning. The dollar’s advance against other currencies slowed on Thursday after the likelihood of a US interest rate increase on September 21 receded on poor manufacturing output data.

The US is scheduled to release a huge amount of data on Friday, including July’s balance of trade and nonfarm payroll figures.