Rand softens following flat US inflation figure

THE rand was slightly weaker against the dollar late on Tuesday after the news that US inflation figures for July were flat, in line with expectations.

The US consumer price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from furniture to child care, was unchanged on a seasonally adjusted basis in July from June, the US labour department said on Tuesday.

The index rose 0.2% over each of the preceding two months, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 3.26pm‚ the rand was at R13.3214 to the dollar from R13.2993 late on Monday. It was at R14.9960 against the euro from R14.8750 previously‚ and at R17.2683 against the pound from R17.1329 previously.

The euro was at $1.1257, from $1.1183 previously.

Earlier, the dollar retreated substantially against major currencies as uncertainty about US interest-rate increases this year persisted.

Mixed US economic data has bolstered expectations that the US Federal Reserve will not increase interest rates soon, reducing the dollar’s appeal.

Meanwhile, sterling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday after July inflation in the UK increased more than expected, to 0.6% from 0.5% in June. Analysts had expected it to be unchanged.

The British inflation statistics are the first set of economic data to be released after Brexit, when the UK decided to leave the EU on June 23.

In SA, research house NKC analysts said an increase in domestic political risk combined with volatility in financial markets from Brexit posed downside risk for the rand.