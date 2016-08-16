Rand slightly firmer ahead of US inflation data

THE rand eked out gains against the dollar at midday on Tuesday due to a weaker dollar.

The dollar was broadly weaker after Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president John Williams said in a paper that central banks might have to consider having higher inflation targets to allow them to keep rates lower for longer.

Investors will pay close attention to the US inflation data due later in the day and the release of the latest Fed meeting minutes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Britain’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to 0.6% year on the year compared with 0.5% in June.

The data, released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics, showed a 6.5% year-on-year increase in import prices, the fastest rise since December 2011, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The rise in import prices was one of the first pieces of official data showing how the British economy had fared since the country voted to leave the EU, the newswire said.

At 11.38am‚ the rand was at R13.2655 to the dollar from R13.2993 at the previous close.

It was at R14.9459 against the euro from R14.8750 previously‚ and at R17.2093 against the pound from R17.1329 previously.

The euro was at $1.1267, from at $1.1183 at its last settlement.

TreasuryOne’s head of dealing, Wichard Cilliers, said Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen should act cautiously as global growth was nonexistent and central banks continued to cut interest rates in a bid to kick-start lacklustre economies, he said.

The UK, Australia and New Zealand have all cut their benchmark rates over the past two months.

© BDlive 2016