MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat as miners retreat despite positive sentiment

THE JSE closed flat on Tuesday, held aloft by positive global sentiment toward emerging markets and as firmer commodity prices supported resources and platinum shares.

Trading was lacklustre for most of the day as investors looked for direction, after US markets recorded highs on Monday.

Brent crude oil was 0.16% softer at $48.16 a barrel at the close. Spot gold firmed 0.53% to $1,346.30 an ounce and platinum gained 0.33% to $1,117.06.

At 5pm, the all share closed unchanged at 52,396.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.20%. The gold index lost 3.64% and general retailers weakened 1.99%. Banks were down 1.42%. Resources added 0.45%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.27% lower at the JSE’s close on mixed data from the US where July headline consumer price inflation came in flat at an annual 0.8%, in line with expectations. Industrial production grew a monthly 0.7% in July, better than the expected 0.3%.

European markets turned weaker despite a stronger reading of the German ZEW expectations survey, which recovered by 7.3 points in August, after a sharp fall of 26 points in July following the Brexit vote. The rebound signalled that financial analysts were markedly less pessimistic about the prospects of the German economy, Barclays Research said in a note.

The UK’s FTSE 100 lost 0.38% and the French CAC 40 was 0.53% lower at the close. The German Dax lost 0.39%.

Global markets were largely weaker despite indications that interest rates were likely to remain lower for longer to boost global growth.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in its latest fund manager survey that investors were less bearish as cash levels dropped sharply amid a rebound in global growth expectations

The survey highlighted that cash levels among asset managers dropped sharply from a 15-year high of 5.8% in July, to 5.4% in August.

Global growth expectations rebounded, with a net 23% of investors expecting the global economy to improve in the next 12 months.

This view was based on central banks’ continuing with a policy of low interest rates with only 13% of respondents expecting the Bank of Japan or the European Central Bank’s negative interest-rate policy to end within the next 12 months.

A record net 48% of investors think global fiscal policy was too restrictive. Allocation to emerging-market equities improved to a net 13% overweight, its highest level since September 2014, the survey found.

BlackRock chief investment strategist Richard Turnhill said emerging-market assets were typically vulnerable to rate increases by the US Federal Reserve.

"We expect the Fed to raise rates just once this year — in December," he said.

The lower-for-longer outlook for Fed rates extended investor’s search for yield. This would enable select emerging markets to be more resilient when the Fed eventually normalises rates, Turnhill said.

Among individual shares, Anglo American rose 3.14% to R154.71, with BHP Billiton gaining 2.37% to R182.29 despite posting an annual headline loss of 16 US cents per share.

Kumba Iron Ore firmed 5.15% to R143.81.

Among industrial stocks, SABMiller was up 1.18% to R755.11 and Richemont gained 1.34% to R83.42.

AngloGold Ashanti shed 6.07% to R266.24. It reported an interim $52m profit compared with a previous $143m loss.

Santam ended the day 3.24% lower at R223.99. It expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) for the six months to end-June to be between 26% and 31% below those reported for the comparative period in 2015.

Construction group Basil Read jumped 5.17% to R3.05 after announcing that its interim HEPS to end-June were expected to be between 18.5% and 37.4% higher.

Educational group Curro Holdings was down 3.56% to R41.17. It reported interim HEPS to end-June rose 51% from 14.5c to 22c.

City Lodge gained 0.47% to R164.90 after releasing results last week.