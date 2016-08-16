JSE closes flat on positive global sentiment toward emerging markets

THE JSE closed flat on Tuesday, held aloft by positive global sentiment toward emerging markets and as firmer commodity prices supported resources and platinum shares.

At 5pm, the all share closed unchanged at 52,396.40 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.20%. The gold index lost 3.64% and general retailers weakened 1.99%. Banks were down 1.42%. Resources added 0.45%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.27% lower at the JSE’s close on mixed data from the US, where July headline consumer price inflation came in flat at an annual 0.8%, in line with expectations. Industrial production grew a monthly 0.7% in July, better than the expected 0.3%.

Global markets were largely weaker despite indications that US interest rates were likely to remain lower for longer to boost global growth.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in its latest fund manager survey that investors were less bearish as cash levels dropped sharply amid a rebound in global growth expectations.

Among individual shares, Anglo American rose 3.14% to R154.71, with BHP Billiton gaining 2.37% to R182.29 despite posting an annual headline loss of $0.16 per share.

AngloGold Ashanti shed 6.07% to R266.24. It reported an interim $52m profit compared with a previous $143m loss.

Santam ended the day 3.24% lower at R223.99. It expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) for the six months to end June to be between 26% and 31% below those reported for the comparative period in 2015.

Construction group Basil Read jumped 5.17% to R3.05 after announcing that its interim HEPS to end-June were expected to be between 18.5% and 37.4% higher.

Educational group Curro Holdings was down 3.56% to R41.17. It reported interim HEPS to end-June rose 51% from 14.5c to 22c.

The rand was marginally softer against the dollar in late trade after the news that US inflation figures for July were flat, in line with expectations. The index rose 0.2% over each of the preceding two months, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 5.48pm‚ the rand was at R13.3288 to the dollar from R13.2993 late on Monday.

Bonds were stable after intraday rand gains provided some support. At 5.49pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.445% and offered at 8.425%, from 8.435% at the previous close.

South African futures were marginally stronger in line with intraday gains on the JSE.

At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index lifted 0.10% to 45,453 points, with 28,176 contracts traded from 20,588 contracts on Monday.

