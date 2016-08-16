Gold cuts gains after mixed US economic data

LONDON — Gold cut its gains on Tuesday after mixed US economic data failed to give clarity on the prospects for a US interest rate rise this year.

US consumer prices were unchanged in July as the cost of gasoline fell for the first time in five months and underlying inflation moderated, while US housing starts unexpectedly rose and industrial production rose more than forecast in the same month.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,342.35 an ounce by 1.55pm GMT, retreating from an earlier 1.3% gain. US gold was unchanged at $1,347.90 an ounce.

Technically, gold’s next support stands at $1,335 an ounce, while there is strong resistance in the $1,355 to $1,360 area.

These levels are unlikely to be broken in the short term, unless there is a dramatic change in the wider macro economic environment, including US data, said MKS SA head of trading Afshin Nabavi.

The dollar was down 0.6% against a basket of currencies. It had earlier hit a seven-week low following a paper from San Francisco Fed President John Williams overnight arguing that central banks might have to raise inflation targets, focus more on growth and back much looser fiscal policy in future.

On Tuesday, however, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said an interest rate hike in September was possible.

High on the US calendar were also the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, due for release on Wednesday.

"The Fed should reiterate their data dependency, that in the uncertainty they would want to see inflation and wage targets ... given that the data has been lukewarm, apart from the July jobs data, December now seems the only opportunity for this year," said Société Générale analyst Robin Bhar said.

"If the market believes that, then gold is going to stay underpinned for the whole period," he said.

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its shares in gold sharply in the second quarter, while New York-based Paulson & Co, led by John Paulson, kept its stake in SPDR Gold Trust unchanged, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings showed on Monday.

Silver was down 0.2% at $19.74 an ounce. Platinum, which hit a near three-week low of $1,105.50 earlier in the session, rebounded 0.6% to $1,115.40. Palladium was down 0.2% at $692.47. It hit a three-week low of $679.72 on Monday.

