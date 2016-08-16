Futures firmer despite flat JSE

South African futures were marginally stronger on Tuesday in line with intraday gains on the JSE.

The local bourse closed flat, following global markets softer.

At 5pm, the all share closed unchanged at 52,396.40 and the blue-chip top 40 had added 0.20%. The gold index lost 3.64% and general retailers weakened 1.99%. Banks were down 1.42%. Resources added 0.45%.

c. Industrial production grew a monthly 0.7% in July, better than the expected 0.3%.

At 5.38pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index lifted 0.10% to 45,453 points, with 28,176 contracts traded from 20,588 contracts on Monday.