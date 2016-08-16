Commodity prices spark JSE rally

THE JSE rallied on Tuesday, supported in part by mining shares that in turn drew support from higher commodity prices.

The all share index was 0.71% higher at 52,777.50 points at lunchtime, with the top 40 index increasing 0.91%

The resources index, which comprises big mining stocks such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton, rose 1.71%, as the weaker dollar translated into higher metal prices.

The price of Brent crude oil edged up to $48 a barrel, continuing last week’s recovery. The platinum price had risen almost 2% to $1,135 per ounce. Gold miners were the outliers in the resource complex, despite relatively higher gold prices.

Outside commodity markets, individual industrial stocks held their own despite the stronger rand, which has been cited as the key factor in the relatively poor performance of the all share relative to its global peers.

Europe’s leading markets were mostly lower at midday, as were US stock futures ahead of the US inflation data release on Tuesday afternoon.

US inflation will play a key role in the US Federal Reserve’s approach to interest rates.

Among the big moves on the JSE, Anglo American rose 4.37% to R156.55, with BHP Billiton gaining 4.48% to R186.04 despite posting an annual headline loss of 16 US cents per share.

Kumba Iron Ore firmed 5.15% to R143.81 and Exxaro rose 2.58% to R83.76. AngloGold Ashanti shed 5.53% to R267.77.

Among industrial stocks, SABMiller was up 1.1% to R754.47 and Richemont.