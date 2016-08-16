Bonds marginally firmer as US publishes inflation data

SOUTH African bonds were marginally stronger on Tuesday afternoon in line with earlier rand gains.

However, the rand traded slightly softer on Tuesday afternoon after US inflation figures for July came in flat, in line with market expectations, providing some dollar support.

The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from furniture to child care, was unchanged on a seasonally adjusted basis in July from June, the US Labour Department said on Tuesday.

At 3.26pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.415% and offered at 8.400%, from 8.435% at the previous close. The R207 was bid at 7.760% and offered at 7.745% from a previous close of 7.780%.

The rand was at R13.3201 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.2993/$. It touched a firmer intraday level of R31.2109/$.

Meanwhile, according to Dow Jones Newswires, US government bonds pulled back modestly on Tuesday after New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley said the economy should strengthen in the second half of the year and that the presidential election would not factor into the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates.

The 10-year US yield was last seen at 1.5696% from Monday’s 1.5568%.