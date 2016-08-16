Markets

Bonds little changed at midday ahead of US data

16 August 2016 - 14:21 PM Madeleine van Niekerk

SOUTH African bonds were flat at midday on Tuesday after a recent rally, as investors waited for July US inflation data later on Tuesday. It was expected to have remained at 1%.

At 11.38am, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.435% and offered at 8.425%, from 8.435% at the previous close.

The R207 was bid at 7.780% and offered at 7.770% from a previous close of 7.780%.

The rand was at R13.2662 to the dollar from Monday’s close of R13.2993.

Research house NKC analysts said the technical environment remained favourable in overall emerging markets, although gains had been mitigated by an uptick in political instability in Russia and Ukraine.

