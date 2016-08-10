Oil falls as global glut weighs on markets

SINGAPORE — Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as a global supply overhang weighed on markets, while talk of a potential producer meeting to discuss propping up prices lent some support but was met with scepticism by analysts.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading at $42.69 a barrel at 2.07am GMT, down 9c from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures were at $44.93 a barrel, down 5c.

Traders said an ongoing supply overhang in crude and refined fuel products was weighing on markets, while a suggested meeting by oil producers was unlikely to result in a significant market tightening.

"Oil eased lower as another round of proposed production freeze talks by Opec failed to excite investors. An upgrade in US oil production forecasts by EIA (Energy Information Administration) also weighed on sentiment.

The administration is now expecting US output to reach 8.31-million barrels a day in 2017, up from its forecast of 8.2-million barrels a day in July," ANZ Bank said on Wednesday.

Venezuela, a member of the Organization of oil cartel Opec, is trying to drum up support for a producer meeting to decide measures that would buoy prices.

"We are actively promoting a meeting of producers, which we estimate could take place in the coming weeks, so that Opec and non-Opec countries can sit down to see what the scenario for the winter looks like," its oil minister Eulogio del Pino said this week.

The last time producers met to discuss measure to tighten oil supplies and prop up prices, in April, Opec members were not able to agree on any measures.

Analysts said they did not expect more success from a potential future meeting.

"Renewed attempts at verbal intervention by Opec will help bolster oil market sentiment, although the group will struggle to rebuild its role as a backstop to Brent," said oil analysts at BMI Research in a note to clients.

Reuters