Markets

JSE’s miners likely to suffer from stronger rand on Wednesday

10 August 2016 - 08:53 AM Robert Laing

A STRONGER rand and weaker commodity prices may make the JSE stumble on Wednesday.

Disappointing US productivity data released on Tuesday caused the dollar to weaken, strengthening the rand by 0.33% to about R13.37 ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning.

The US labour department reported productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, dropped at a 0.5% annual rate in the April to June period, extending the longest decline since 1979.

The share prices of oil producers fell on Wednesday morning after weekly US industry data released on Tuesday showed the industry’s oversupply woes were growing.

Mining shares led losses on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, with BHP Billiton down over 1% to A$20.38 in Sydney. BHP rallied 2.1% to R185.95 on Monday before the JSE closed for Tuesday’s public holiday.

Falling mining shares sent the Australian Securities Exchange’s S&P/ASX 500 index down 0.2% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Tokyo Stock Exchange will be closed on Thursday for Japan’s "Mountain Day" public holiday. Trading was thin on Wednesday morning, with the Topix index slightly red and the Nikkei 225 slightly green.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger rand driven by emerging market rally
Markets
2.
Clicks, global markets could buoy JSE on Friday
Markets
3.
Flat JSE shows little reaction to strong Dow close
Markets
4.
Rand steadies against dollar as firmer bias ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Stronger rand puts mining stocks ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.