JSE’s miners likely to suffer from stronger rand on Wednesday

A STRONGER rand and weaker commodity prices may make the JSE stumble on Wednesday.

Disappointing US productivity data released on Tuesday caused the dollar to weaken, strengthening the rand by 0.33% to about R13.37 ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning.

The US labour department reported productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, dropped at a 0.5% annual rate in the April to June period, extending the longest decline since 1979.

The share prices of oil producers fell on Wednesday morning after weekly US industry data released on Tuesday showed the industry’s oversupply woes were growing.

Mining shares led losses on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, with BHP Billiton down over 1% to A$20.38 in Sydney. BHP rallied 2.1% to R185.95 on Monday before the JSE closed for Tuesday’s public holiday.

Falling mining shares sent the Australian Securities Exchange’s S&P/ASX 500 index down 0.2% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Tokyo Stock Exchange will be closed on Thursday for Japan’s "Mountain Day" public holiday. Trading was thin on Wednesday morning, with the Topix index slightly red and the Nikkei 225 slightly green.