Gold benefits from fall in dollar after soft US data

BENGALURU — Gold rose for a second day on Wednesday as investors sought hard assets amid a drop in the dollar after a report of weaker US economic data increased the expectation that the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates in the short term.

Spot gold climbed 0.6% to $1,348.91/oz by 3.11am GMT. The metal gained 0.4% on Tuesday.

US gold was up 0.6% at $1,355/oz.

Palladium surged more than 6% to touch a high of $745/oz, the highest since June 11 2015.

US worker productivity fell for the third consecutive quarter in the spring this year, suggesting that corporate profits may continue to decline and wage growth may remain sluggish.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.4% to 95.777.

"It’s a noisy trading without trend. With a falling dollar, we would see short term rise in gold and silver prices," said Jiang Shu, chief analyst at Shandong Gold Group. "The dollar is due for a rising trend and the gold rally, although it has some short-term upside, can’t last very long."

With no major new economic indicators due this week, Shu expects gold to trade in a range of $1,330/oz-$1,350/oz.

Spot gold could gain more to $1,354/oz, as it had cleared a resistance at $1,346, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

The unexpected drop in productivity may confirm the Fed’s worst fears of a US economy slipping into an extended period of slow growth with little it can do about it.

"A better tone to equity markets, coupled with the increasing odds of a Fed move later this year suggest that the dollar should do better over the second half of the year. The combination of this should constitute a net negative for gold," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which the metal is priced.

Investment interest in gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) was less buoyant than in recent months with holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, falling for a second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Holdings slipped 0.12% to 972.62 tonnes from Monday.

Spot silver was up nearly 1% at $20.02/oz.

Spot platinum rose 1.3% to $1,164.85.

