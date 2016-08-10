Asian stocks hit one-year high

SINGAPORE/TOKYO — Asian shares hit a one-year high on Wednesday while the dollar and treasury yields slid on weak US productivity data and sterling recovered from a one-month low.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan rose 0.35% to the highest level since August 2015. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3%, pulled down by a stronger yen.

Taiwanese shares climbed to the highest in 13 months on Wednesday, and were last trading flat.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, hovering close to its highest level since November. China’s CSI 300 index and the Shanghai Composite were little changed.

South Korean stocks were also flat, after earlier touching a nine-month high.

Wall Street eked out gains on Tuesday following a strong session for European stock markets, with Germany’s DAX index jumping 2.5% to its highest of 2016 on strong earnings from reinsurer Munich Re and telecoms group Altice.

MSCI’s world index covering 46 markets advanced 0.2%, close to the level that it hit on Tuesday — the highest in almost a year.

"Following strong US payroll data last week, we are in a sweet spot where the US economy seems to be doing okay while the chances of a near-term Fed rate hike are still relatively small," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Earnings in the US, Europe and Japan are not bad. So we may be seeing something of a ‘Goldilocks’ market globally," he added.

But data showing weak US productivity weighed on US bond yields, with the 10-year notes yield dipping to 1.5367% from Monday’s two-week high of 1.616%.

"Low US productivity growth could suggest the third-quarter growth can’t be fantastic. That in turn would mean the Fed will not need to raise rates," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

The dollar was weak against most other currencies. It slipped 0.7% to ¥101.17, giving up all its gains so far this week. The euro rose 0.25% to $1.1145, extending its recovery from Friday’s one-week low of $1.1046.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six peers, retreated 0.4% to 95.814.

Additionally, the Bank of England’s (BoE’s) reverse bond auction failed to meet its target on Tuesday, highlighting the scarcity of investors willing to sell from a quickly dwindling pool of long-term bonds with positive yields.

The 10-year UK gilts yield was at 0.577% after hitting a fresh record low of 0.563% after the BoE fell £52m short of its target to buy more than £1bn of long-dated UK government debt. That was the first time it failed to find enough sellers since it started its quantitative easing (QE) programme in 2009.

The British central bank announced last week that it would be increasing its bond buying in addition to cutting interest rates in the latest effort to stimulate the country’s economy.

The British pound recovered 0.5% to $1.3063, after hitting a one-month low of $1.2956 on Tuesday as BoE policy maker Ian McCafferty said the central bank would probably have to loosen monetary policy further if the UK’s economy worsened.

The dollar’s weakness gave gold a leg up, with the precious metal gaining 0.6% to $1,348.13/oz.

Oil prices slipped after a surprise US crude stockpile build rekindled worries about a persistent global glut.

Brent futures fell 0.1% to $44.95 a barrel, after losing 0.9% on Tuesday. US crude also slipped 0.1% to $42.70, extending Tuesday’s 0.6% decline.

