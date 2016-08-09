Oil dips as global glut offsets US crude draw forecast

NEW YORK — Oil prices dipped on Tuesday in choppy trade as forecasts for a weekly drop in US crude inventories were countered by worries of a stubborn global petroleum glut.

Speculation on a potential meeting on market co-operation between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other oil producers also fizzled after disinterest shown by non-Opec member and top oil exporter Russia, traders said.

Brent crude was down 19 cents, or 0.4%, at $45.20 a barrel by 2.52pm GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped by 5 cents to $42.97% per barrel.

The US government is expected to report on Wednesday a one-million-barrel crude stockpile drawdown for the week ended August 5, after unexpected rises in two prior weeks, analysts polled by Reuters said.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), a trade group, will issue its own report on US petroleum stockpiles after Tuesday’s market settlement, at 8.30pm GMT.

The forecast US draw aside, analysts and traders have mostly cautioned of a glut building in both crude and refined oil products this summer, with US gasoline demand particularly lagging supply despite the peak season for driving in the United States.

Opec’s biggest producers have also been pumping near record high levels.

Reuters