Rand remains robust despite strong dollar

AS the dollar posted gains against other major currencies, the rand continued to make inroads against the greenback on Monday afternoon, which traders attributed to a global search for yield and positive sentiment stemming from the peaceful local government elections.

However, with Tuesday being a public holiday in celebration of National Women's Day, trade in the local currency market was muted.

The rand wobbled against the dollar in the immediate aftermath of the better than expected US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday but still managed to close off the week on a positive note and recoup any losses.

According to Rand Merchant Bank Global Markets Research currency analyst Isaah Mhlanga, the bias for the rand was still for some gains as global investors moved into higher-yielding markets.

"Remember that USD/ZAR’s fair value is between 11.50 and 12.50 according to our models, thus the continued strength of the unit is not inconceivable. Our view is even stronger over a two to three horizon, where we see USD/ZAR strengthening to 13," Mhlanga said.

He cautioned, however, that short-term risks lay in plain sight.

"Last Friday’s strong US nonfarm payrolls — 255,000 against expectation of 187,000 — indicate that the US economy continues to create jobs. This implies that the US Federal Reserve may hike rates as soon as in September, but December looks more likely as the BoE (Bank of England), BoJ (Bank of Japan) and ECB (European Central Bank) are doing the job for the Fed by loosening monetary policy," he noted.

In the longer term the outlook for the rand remained uncertain, according to Nedbank’s Economic Unit.

"Following a rally in the past few weeks, the local unit could come under pressure in the coming months as global risk aversion resurfaces given the many uncertainties in the global landscape. SA’s poor growth prospects and the persistent threat of further possible downgrades to SA’s sovereign risk rating could also again hurt the rand," the bank said.

At 3.35pm‚ the rand was at R13.6399 to the dollar from R13.7229 at the previous close.

It was at R15.1161 against the euro from R15.2001 previously‚ and at R17.7938 against the pound from R17.9386 previously.

The euro was at $1.1082, unchanged from its previous close.