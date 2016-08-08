Rand perks up, looks offshore for direction

THE rand held up decently against the dollar on Monday in what is likely to be a relatively muted session ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday.

"Data releases are few and far between today and sentiment will drive markets," TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said.

The rand wobbled against the dollar in the immediate aftermath of the better-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls on Friday but still managed to close off the week on a positive note.

Analysts have partly attributed the resilience in the local currency to positive sentiment that flowed from the peaceful local government elections last week.

"This business friendly election result has been welcomed by the investment community with the rand reaching R13.67/$ on Friday," Citadel advisory partner and investment strategist Maarten Ackerman said.

"Let me put this into context: bumper US employment figures were published on Friday, revealing an additional 255,000 jobs and boosting the US dollar. In spite of this, the rand rose against the dollar and was also stronger against the cross rates."

At 9.23am‚ the rand was at R13.6751 the dollar from R13.7229 at the previous close.

It was at R15.1637 against the euro from R15.2001 previously‚ and at R17.8509 against the pound from R17.9386 previously.

The euro was at $1.1088, from $1.1082 at the previous close.