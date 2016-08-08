Rand falters as US jobs growth boosts dollar

THE rand faces a potential threat from a rising dollar after a better-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday revived prospects of an interest rate rise in the US this year.

The local currency wobbled against the dollar in the immediate aftermath of the report, which painted a rosy picture about the US labour market, while exposing the rand’s vulnerability to global market swings.

The US economy created 255,000 jobs in July, easily surpassing the 180,000 the market had anticipated. The June figures were also revised upwards to 292,000 jobs from 287,000, an outcome that boosted the dollar to the detriment of the rand, which lost up to 20c on Friday.

"It is hard to imagine a better all-round labour market report given the upward revision to the previous two months employment data, a rise in the labour market participation rate, a solid gain in wages, and a steady unemployment rate," Stanlib Asset Management economist Kevin Lings said.

Higher US rates make the dollar attractive as they boost returns on assets denominated in the currency, but this scenario renders the rand vulnerable to potential portfolio outflows. However, unlike in the first half of the year, which saw the rand fall to record lows of nearly R18/$, the local currency has been fairly resilient in the current third quarter, touching R13.63/$ on Friday just before the US jobs data.

The UK vote to leave the EU has put a spanner in the works, leading to fresh monetary stimulus by the world’s major central banks to contain the fallout on their economies. To this end, the Bank of England (BoE) last week unleashed a package of stimulus measures, which included slashing interest rates to a record low. The BoE steps pushed the yield on the benchmark UK 10-year gilt (bond) to record lows of about 0.63%. The equivalent bond yields in Germany and Japan were in negative territory. The yield on the local benchmark R186 was at 8.55% on Friday.

Emerging markets such as SA, which offer relatively higher returns, were the destination of choice for global investment flows, said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed-income dealing at Sasfin Securities. Foreign investors have snapped up a net R53.76bn worth of South African bonds so far in 2016, compared with R15.68bn in the corresponding period in 2015, according to the JSE data. The data partly explains the rand’s recovery not only against the greenback but also the euro and pound.

The Reserve Bank has raised rates a cumulative 200 basis points since 2014, dealing a blow to already under-pressure consumer spending.