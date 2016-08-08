Rand continues to make inroads against dollar

THE rand remained on a firm footing against the dollar in midday trade on Monday, with its strength underpinned by the peaceful local government elections and a global search for yield.

With Tuesday being a public holiday, dealers expect trade to remain fairly muted.

"Data releases are few and far between today, and sentiment will drive markets," TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said.

The rand wobbled against the dollar in the immediate aftermath of the better than expected US nonfarm payrolls on Friday but still managed to close off the week on a positive note.

Analysts have partly attributed the resilience in the local currency to positive sentiment that flowed from the peaceful local government elections last week.

"This business-friendly election result has been welcomed by the investment community, with the rand reaching R13.67/$ on Friday," Citadel advisory partner and investment strategist Maarten Ackerman said.

"Let me put this into context: bumper US employment figures were published on Friday, revealing an additional 255,000 jobs and boosting the US dollar. In spite of this, the rand rose against the dollar and was also stronger against the cross rates."

According to Rand Merchant Bank Global Markets Research currency analyst Isaah Mhlanga, the bias for the rand is still for some gains as the global search for yield continues.

"Remember that USD/ZAR’s fair value is between 11.50 and 12.50 according to our models, thus the continued strength of the unit is not inconceivable. Our view is even stronger over a two to three horizon, where we see USD/ZAR strengthening to 13," Mhlanga said.

He cautioned, however, that short-term risks lay in plain sight.

"Last Friday’s strong US non-farm payrolls — 255,000 against expectation of 187,000 — indicate that the US economy continues to create jobs. This implies that the US Federal Reserve may hike rates as soon as in September, but December looks more likely as the BoE (Bank of England), BoJ (Bank of Japan) and ECB (European Central Bank) are doing the job for the Fed by loosening monetary policy," he noted.

At 11.41am‚ the rand was at R13.6740 to the dollar from R13.7229 at the previous close.

It was at R15.1708 against the euro from R15.2001 previously‚ and at R17.8338 against the pound from R17.9386 previously.

The euro was at $1.1094, from $1.1082 at the previous close.