Oil rises in run-up to output freeze talks

SINGAPORE — Oil prices rose in early trading on Monday, lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of oil cartel Opec to restrain output.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $41.90 a barrel at 4.11am GMT, up 10c from their last close. Brent futures were trading at $44.34 a barrel, up 7c.

The price rise came on the back of renewed calls by some Opec members to freeze production in a bid to rein in output that has been consistently outpacing demand.

"Opec members including Venezuela, Ecuador and Kuwait are said to be behind this latest reincarnation. But just like previous endeavours, it seems doomed to fail, given key Opec members (think: Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran) persisting in their battle for market share, ramping up exports apace," said Matt Smith of ClipperData in a note.

Yet in the absence of an agreement, a fight for market share via high output and price discounts is still weighing on markets.

Iraq had dropped the September official selling price for Basra Light crude to Asia by $1 to minus $2.30 a barrel against the average of Oman/Dubai quotes from the previous month, the State Oil Marketing Organisation said on Monday, making it the latest exporter to drop its prices.

Meanwhile, oil drilling in the US keeps increasing.

"Another increase in the rig count in the US also weighed on sentiment. The Baker Hughes data show rigs operating in the US are the highest since March (at 381)," ANZ bank said.

On the demand side, AB Bernstein said that oil demand growth had been strong in 2015 and the first half of this year, at 2.0% and 1.5% respectively, but that the outlook was weakening.

"In July following the UK Brexit vote, the IMF downgraded global growth by 10 basis points in 2016 and 20 basis points in 2017.

This has negative implications for demand," the analysts said, adding that they expected oil demand growth to slow to about 1.1% in the second half of 2016 and to less than 1% next year.

Such a slowdown would likely weigh on prices.

"If record to near-record demand this summer for (petrol) and crude oil failed to eat into the supply glut, then what happens to the glut once demand drops off this fall by around 1-million barrels a day?" asked the US-based Schork Report in a note, adding it was bearish in its WTI and Brent price outlook.

Reuters