MARKET WRAP: JSE gains on global markets

THE JSE ended the day higher on Monday as global stocks rose, spurred by renewed risk appetite in the wake of last week’s strong US jobs data which has bolstered expectations of faster growth in the world’s biggest economy.

However, despite fair volumes, trade on the local bourse was relatively subdued owing to Tuesday being a public holiday.

The all share closed 0.26% firmer at 52,486.70 points and the top 40 index gained 0.28%.

The strongest performers on the day were resource stocks, which gained 1.18% on higher global commodity prices. Banks and financials were also strong performers, adding 2% and 0.92% respectively, thanks to a stronger rand.

A higher platinum price saw the index close 0.73% firmer. However, gold stocks took a hit because of a stronger rand and weaker gold price, with the index closing 0.72% lower, while industrials were down 0.28%.

When the JSE closed spot gold was down 0.05% at $1,335.31 a fine ounce, while platinum was being quoted at $1,150/oz, up 0.87%.

Momentum SP Reid Securities’ analysts said the top 40 remained largely range bound, trading almost exactly at the level where it began 2016.

"The potential upside momentum will need further support from global and domestic macroeconomic data if additional selling pressure is to be avoided," they said.

Europe’s leading markets were higher, following their peers in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended the day 2.44% higher. At 5pm local time, the CAC 40 was up 0.05%, the FTSE 100 0.17% firmer and the DAX 30 0.55% higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average, however, was down 0.06% at 18,532.78 points.

Oil prices were higher, lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to restrain output. At the JSE’s close, Brent crude up 1.97% at $45.29 per barrel.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American was up 0.99% to R155.68 and BHP Billiton gained 2.1% to R185.95.

Sasol picked up 3.29% to R375.33 and African Rainbow Minerals (ARI) gained 5.6% to R102.96. ArcelorMittal SA, however, was off 4.76% at R8.

British American Tobacco lost 2.71% to R844.97.

Gold Fields was down 1.6% at R85.62 and Harmony lost 0.46% to R61.22.

Anglo American Platinum was up 2% at R452.90 and Lonmin was 2.14% firmer at R41.11.

FirstRand added 2.39% to R50.07 and Discovery garnered 3.36% to R127.14.

Mr Price gained 1.86% to R232.76 and Massmart climbed 2.43% to R151.30.

As the dollar posted gains against other major currencies, the rand continued to make inroads against the greenback, which traders attributed to a global search for yield and positive sentiment stemming from the peaceful local government elections.

At 5.55pm‚ the rand was at R13.6392 to the dollar from R13.7229 at the previous close.

It was at R15.1090 against the euro from R15.2001 previously‚ and at R17.7875 against the pound from R17.9386 previously.

The euro was at $1.1077 from $1.1082 at its previous close.

South African bonds were also firmer, with the stronger local currency providing support.

At 5.55pm, the local benchmark R186 note was bid at 8.540% and offered at 8.525% from 8.580% on Friday.

The R207 was bid at 7.925% and offered at 7.915% from 7.970% at its previous close.

Futures closed higher in line with international markets and the JSE.

At 5.39pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was down a fractional 0.05% at 18,533.26 points.

At the same time, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 0.36% to 45,700 points, with 17,635 contracts traded from 23,689 on Friday.