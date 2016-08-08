JSE edges up on financial stocks and miners

THE JSE lifted slightly on Monday morning, with a stronger rand playing a key part in different sectors of the market.

The R15.01-trillion all share index was up 0.23% to 52,468.30 points, supported by financial stocks as the rand rallied towards the R13.60 to the dollar mark, its best level since November.

But the strong currency took shine out of gold miners, which also suffered from a weaker gold price following the bumper US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

The report raised the possibility of an interest-rate hike in the US this year, an outcome that may temper demand for gold as an asset class.

Analysts at Momentum SP Reid Securities said a debate surrounding the US interest-rate trajectory would take on additional significance in the weeks ahead.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, taking their lead from Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.44%.

Nedbank was up 1.59% to R214.41 and Standard Bank gained 1.26% to R146.75.

Discovery was up 1.71% to R125.11 and Sanlam gained 1.35% to R67.70.

Among some individual shares, Anglo American was up 2.65% to R158.24, with Sasol gaining 2.01% to R370.71. African Rainbow Minerals picked up 2.56% to R100.

Gold Fields was down 3.75% to R83.75 and Sibanye lost 2.31% to R67.52.