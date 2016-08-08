JSE edges up in subdued trade before public holiday

THE JSE held onto its earlier gains at lunchtime on Monday in thin trading conditions that appeared to boost the value of certain stocks ahead of the Women’s Day public holiday on Tuesday.

At 12.07pm the all-share index was up 0.21% to 52,494.80 points, with the top 40 having gained 0.39%.

Momentum SP Reid Securities’ analysts said the top 40 remained largely range bound, trading almost exactly at the level where it began 2016.

"The potential upside momentum will need further support from global and domestic macroeconomic data if additional selling pressure is to be avoided," they said.

Banks and broader financial stocks held up on the account of a strong rand environment, which lessens the likelihood of an interest-rate increase in the short term.

But the strong currency took the glisten out of gold miners, which also suffered from a weaker gold price following the bumper US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. The gold index was down 3.14% just after midday.

The report raised the possibility of an interest-rate rise in the US this year, an outcome that may temper demand for gold as an asset class.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, following their peers in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended the day 2.44% higher.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American was up 2.50% to R158.02 and BHP Billiton gained 2.88% to R187.38.

Sasol picked up 3.2% to R375 and African Rainbow Minerals gained 3.86% to R101.26.

British American Tobacco was off 2.06% at R850.58.

Gold Fields was down 4.42% to R83.16 and Harmony lost 3.09% to R59.60.

FirstRand was up 1.47% to R49.62 while Discovery garnered 2.09% to R125.58.

Woolworths gained 2.1% to R91.07 and Lewis climbed 2.28% to R44.49.